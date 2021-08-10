STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Developing Odisha’s backward regions

Politically, this is seen as a move to gain advantage ahead of the crucial panchayat and urban body elections in the state.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

There is a strong buzz in the western region of Odisha that has witnessed a rush of development activities of late. New projects were unveiled before the Covid second wave caused disruption. With the situation abating, a flurry of visits by the top bureaucracy to clearly pronounce timelines for big-ticket infrastructure lying in the backburner has coincided with a sudden awakening of the usually dormant Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), a separate entity that the Naveen Patnaik government floated in 2000. Now there is clamour in the power corridors that the government is mulling a separate administrative department for western districts to force the pace of development in the region.

Politically, this is seen as a move to gain advantage ahead of the crucial panchayat and urban body elections in the state. But politics can wait. Development must not. The western region has wallowed in backwardness despite decades of focused plans. It’s exactly what had prompted Naveen to create the WODC to supplement development initiatives through community-based projects. Twenty years hence, the council remains a body with little to no contribution—so much so that last year, the CAG even questioned its very continuance. Of the 89 blocks under 10 districts that come under the WODC’s ambit, 34 are categorised as very backward while 25 are backward. The apex audit body found funds were pumped into developed and developing blocks whereas the backward ones received peanuts between 2015 and 2018. 

With no autonomy and financial powers, the WODC has been reduced to an extended arm of the administrative department of the state. Now, instead of making a course correction and empowering it, the government appears to be taking a potentially risky move of creating a dedicated department for the region. Politically lucrative as it may appear, it could open the doors for other regions to make a similar demand. Southern districts that are part of the erstwhile Kalahandi Balangir Koraput (KBK) region too have similar unflattering development indices. Hence it would be unwise on part of the Odisha government to focus on political benefits and remain oblivious to true development needs.

