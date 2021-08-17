STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loads of Biden blunders as Taliban seize power in Afghanistan

The model of democracy the occupying US forces had sought to incubate in the country for 20 years lay in a shambles.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP

Even before the ink dried on a US intelligence report claiming the Taliban could capture Kabul in three months, the militia stormed into the capital of Afghanistan, seizing the Presidential Palace and announcing the country would soon be declared an Islamic Emirate. The model of democracy the occupying US forces had sought to incubate in the country for 20 years lay in a shambles.

It also marked the tombstone of Afghan women’s aspirations for a life of equality and dignity the Western democracy promised to usher in. The abject capitulation of Afghan security forces on whom the US had spent at least $88 billion to raise and train was another failed project. Anyway, the US war in Afghanistan was as flawed as it was in Iraq, since imposing democracy was bound to boomerang. Meddling in the internal affairs of other countries never ends well.

That the Taliban did not even afford the US the face-saver of waiting till the latter’s self-declared deadline of full drawdown by this month-end showed the Biden administration’s gross miscalculation. While the US President sought to deflect blame saying he inherited the withdrawal timetable from predecessor Trump, the knee-jerk pullout and the Taliban blitzkrieg are Biden’s mess. There is no way he can shake this off. Just the other day, 12 nations, including India, said they would not recognise any alternative government created by force. As if the Taliban cared.

Pakistan, of course, is the biggest beneficiary of the geopolitical game. But fuelling the jihadi upsurge could push Islamabad towards the FATF black list on terror financing. China, too, can aspire to benefit by dangling its Belt and Road initiative before the Taliban with dollops of funding. As for India, it stood no chance of protecting its $3-4 billion investment in Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects. Also, developing the Chabahar port in Iran was meant to be India’s gateway into Afghanistan when the ruling dispensations were anti-Pakistan. With power in Kabul shifting to a Pakistani ally, the port may no longer be as attractive for India. When the dust settles, Delhi will have to find ways to reach out to the Taliban, at least to leash the India-facing jihadi elements Afghanistan is expected to spawn. Everything else would be a bonus.

