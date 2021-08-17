STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Seeing off our Jaunty Jalopies in time

Everything living and every piece of machinery has a lifespan. In India, the one exception are our jaunty jalopies, which somehow keep going with the help of roadside garages.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, passenger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

Everything living and every piece of machinery has a lifespan. In India, the one exception are our jaunty jalopies, which somehow keep going with the help of roadside garages. They continue to endanger lives and the environment. It is therefore laudable that the prime minister has announced a national vehicle scrapping policy. The policy requires that, after the registration period of a vehicle is over—20 years for passenger cars and 15 for commercial vehicles—they will be put through a fitness test and scrapped if they don’t make the mark. The policy, which was first outlined in March this year, if vigorously implemented, can provide the country with a scientific automobile renewal policy.

Significantly, the prime minister mentioned the importance of Alang, Gujarat—home to the world’s largest ship-breaking yard. With ships, the lifecycle of 20 years or thereabouts is strictly adhered to by owners as it becomes uneconomical to operate vessels beyond that age. The same logic should be followed by automobile owners too, but somehow the economics of renewal has proved evasive. To add a sweetener, the government is offering a waiver on the registration fee for the new vehicle and the buyer now will get a 25% rebate on road tax.

There are more than five million cars that are over 20 years old and pose a huge danger to road safety. They are super pollutants too and, in the current climate of global warming, should have been off the roads long ago. The policy has also been devised to boost production for the languishing auto sector. However, the fine print should ensure it drives the crossover from gasoline vehicles to the age of pollution-free electric vehicles (EVs). The government must also remember that the policy, to have teeth, must have the necessary infrastructure—a sufficient number of fitness centres and a large network of car scrapping yards that are necessary to incentivise people to scrap their old cars. Finally, India is a poor country and the government must ensure easy and affordable access to car finance, without which the scheme is unlikely to take off. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp