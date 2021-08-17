Seeing off our Jaunty Jalopies in time

Everything living and every piece of machinery has a lifespan. In India, the one exception are our jaunty jalopies, which somehow keep going with the help of roadside garages. They continue to endanger lives and the environment. It is therefore laudable that the prime minister has announced a national vehicle scrapping policy. The policy requires that, after the registration period of a vehicle is over—20 years for passenger cars and 15 for commercial vehicles—they will be put through a fitness test and scrapped if they don’t make the mark. The policy, which was first outlined in March this year, if vigorously implemented, can provide the country with a scientific automobile renewal policy.

Significantly, the prime minister mentioned the importance of Alang, Gujarat—home to the world’s largest ship-breaking yard. With ships, the lifecycle of 20 years or thereabouts is strictly adhered to by owners as it becomes uneconomical to operate vessels beyond that age. The same logic should be followed by automobile owners too, but somehow the economics of renewal has proved evasive. To add a sweetener, the government is offering a waiver on the registration fee for the new vehicle and the buyer now will get a 25% rebate on road tax.

There are more than five million cars that are over 20 years old and pose a huge danger to road safety. They are super pollutants too and, in the current climate of global warming, should have been off the roads long ago. The policy has also been devised to boost production for the languishing auto sector. However, the fine print should ensure it drives the crossover from gasoline vehicles to the age of pollution-free electric vehicles (EVs). The government must also remember that the policy, to have teeth, must have the necessary infrastructure—a sufficient number of fitness centres and a large network of car scrapping yards that are necessary to incentivise people to scrap their old cars. Finally, India is a poor country and the government must ensure easy and affordable access to car finance, without which the scheme is unlikely to take off.

