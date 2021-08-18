STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
False Congress Equivalence with the BJP of 1984

The Congress’s inability to retain ambitious young talent, whether a Jyotiraditya, a Himanta or a Sushmita, bodes ill for its future.

Whenever faced with questions around the drift in the party, Congress leaders are fond of citing two examples. First, how the BJP was once reduced to two seats and now rules the roost. Second, how the INC was in a similar dire situation even when Indira Gandhi was alive. Both examples are meant to suggest that the prospect of bouncing back is real, and only a matter of time. 

But the stark differences should be obvious to those with institutional memory. The BJP was a young party, it still is, with fire in its belly—its two seats in 1984 is not comparable to the Congress’s 44/52 in 2014/2019. Besides, the BJP has a fount in the RSS, an ideological nursery where work never ceases—and nor does the supply of readymade cadre. The INC has no such supply chain. What it has is a conglomeration of community leaders with individual influence bases.

Individual leaders, thus, are key to the Congress structure.The movement of one leader to greener pastures, therefore, leads to a near-permanent destruction of that base. A Sushmita Dev joining the TMC is thus not just an embarrassing blow, it means the loss of a young, bright, firebrand leader from the Cachar region at a time when the INC is already weakened in the Northeast. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool, trying to make a serious bid for Tripura, can rejoice—in a way, Sushmita is their own Himanta Biswa Sarma. 

The Congress’s inability to retain ambitious young talent, whether a Jyotiraditya, a Himanta or a Sushmita, bodes ill for its future. In 1977, Indira was still a mass leader with her charisma intact—today’s Gandhis do not bring that stature to the Congress. Moreover, it has neither Mamata’s combat-readiness nor the BJP’s deep resources and planning. The two-year-long reign of ad-hocism in its very top leadership structure—itself an unbelievable aberration—can only trickle down as a general sense of defeatism.

