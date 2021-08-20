STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

DMK’s ideological consistency in playing Archaka card

It would be an understatement to say that Tamil Nadu has been shaped by the Dravidian movement.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-joined archakas S Prabhu and S Jayabalan at the Vayalur Murugan Temple in Tiruchy | Express

It would be an understatement to say that Tamil Nadu has been shaped by the Dravidian movement. The movement in turn was shaped by E V Ramasamy, widely known as Periyar, who espoused a rationalist, anti-caste ideology. Periyar is frequently the target of ire from Hindu groups for some of his more explosive remarks against Hinduism and members of the Brahmin community.

While both mainstream parties, the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK, draw from the movement’s ideals, it is the DMK that has been accused of having an “anti-Hindu” slant. Yet, it is also the DMK that has made sustained efforts to open opportunities in temples to members of all communities. 

It was Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, himself a rationalist criticised for “anti-Hindu” comments, who in 1970 amended the law to allow members of all communities to become archakas or priests in temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, but an adverse verdict from the Supreme Court nixed its implementation. Finally in 2006, through a Government Order, Karunanidhi as CM again attempted to “remove the thorn in Periyar’s heart”.

The Order once again was challenged but a favourable verdict was delivered by the Supreme Court in 2015. Subsequently, the Kerala government became the first to follow the ruling, Tamil Nadu making appointments from a languishing batch of government-trained archakas belonging to non-Brahmin communities in 2018 and 2020. This week, CM M K Stalin appointed 24 non-Brahmin archakas, five from Scheduled Caste communities. This is the first time that persons from SC communities have been appointed in temples managed by the HR&CE department.

Since the DMK came to power, observers have noted that it has paid special attention to the HR&CE department, thereby effectively nullifying a brief demand to free control of temples from the state while also maintaining a degree of ideological consistency as seen with the appointment of archakas.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaka DMK non-Brahmin priests Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp