STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Let Onam herald return of good times

Another Onam is here. And for the fourth successive year, the usual cheer is missing.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhya

Another Onam is here. And for the fourth successive year, the usual cheer is missing. Onam isn’t just the biggest festival for Kerala, it’s also its most important shopping season, accounting for about 40% of the annual business. In a way, the festival marks the start of the shopping season in the country, and, from the trader’s perspective, a good Onam is a precursor to a better Deepavali and an even better Christmas-New Year season.

While it was the massive floods that washed away the festivities in 2018, a repeat of the floods and landslides, though not as devastating as the previous year, dampened the mood in 2019. The spread of Covid-19 forced people to scale down celebrations last year. The festival season business shrunk to less than 50% of what it could be during these years.

Things aren’t much different this time. But the market is brimming with hope as the state has eased lockdown restrictions and opened almost all business sectors. With more than half the population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, traders hope that business will be better, though the rising Covid graph remains a glaring concern. There are signs of better times.

A survey said the FMCG market grew 21.5% in July compared to last year. White goods manufacturers have set a target of at least 25% more business this season than in 2017—the last time the festival was marked with full gusto. Most of the usual attractions, like the famous Pulikali, have moved to virtual platforms. The decision to go ahead with revelry, at least on online platforms, will help keep the festive spirit alive and lend a helping hand to the struggling artists.

‘Never give up’ is the message that the legend of Onam preaches. Despite losing everything under his command, Emperor Mahabali is not portrayed as someone who was defeated. He gains moksha and is given permission to visit his kingdom once every year—and that’s when Kerala celebrates Onam. Let this Onam herald the return of good times. But let’s not forget that we are in the midst of a pandemic. Any activity that could aid the virus spread should be avoided. What matters is the spirit of Onam, not the scale of its celebration.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam Kerala
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp