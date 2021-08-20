Let Onam herald return of good times

Another Onam is here. And for the fourth successive year, the usual cheer is missing. Onam isn’t just the biggest festival for Kerala, it’s also its most important shopping season, accounting for about 40% of the annual business. In a way, the festival marks the start of the shopping season in the country, and, from the trader’s perspective, a good Onam is a precursor to a better Deepavali and an even better Christmas-New Year season.

While it was the massive floods that washed away the festivities in 2018, a repeat of the floods and landslides, though not as devastating as the previous year, dampened the mood in 2019. The spread of Covid-19 forced people to scale down celebrations last year. The festival season business shrunk to less than 50% of what it could be during these years.

Things aren’t much different this time. But the market is brimming with hope as the state has eased lockdown restrictions and opened almost all business sectors. With more than half the population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, traders hope that business will be better, though the rising Covid graph remains a glaring concern. There are signs of better times.

A survey said the FMCG market grew 21.5% in July compared to last year. White goods manufacturers have set a target of at least 25% more business this season than in 2017—the last time the festival was marked with full gusto. Most of the usual attractions, like the famous Pulikali, have moved to virtual platforms. The decision to go ahead with revelry, at least on online platforms, will help keep the festive spirit alive and lend a helping hand to the struggling artists.

‘Never give up’ is the message that the legend of Onam preaches. Despite losing everything under his command, Emperor Mahabali is not portrayed as someone who was defeated. He gains moksha and is given permission to visit his kingdom once every year—and that’s when Kerala celebrates Onam. Let this Onam herald the return of good times. But let’s not forget that we are in the midst of a pandemic. Any activity that could aid the virus spread should be avoided. What matters is the spirit of Onam, not the scale of its celebration.

