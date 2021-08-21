STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

New India must learn to respect women

A 21-year-old woman was set afire by a youngster in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh early Friday. She is battling for her life with 60% burns.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

A 21-year-old woman was set afire by a youngster in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh early Friday. She is battling for her life with 60% burns. A few days ago, an engineering student was brutally and repeatedly stabbed to death in Guntur by a 19-year-old in broad daylight even as people looked on. A woman was raped at Seethanagaram in Guntur district recently. These are not isolated cases. Despite the efforts of police and the government, crimes against women have been happening at regular intervals in the state.

Why only Andhra? They have been happening across the country. One must admit that the cops, who could rightly be blamed for several things, however have been active in Andhra to ensure safety of women in public places. In the Guntur incident, it was a brave cop who gave the accused the chase despite being unarmed. And it was the cops who rushed the girl in Vizianagaram district to a hospital after receiving an alert through the Disha mobile app.

Crimes against women should not be looked at as just another law-and-order problem, more so as this is turning into an epidemic. As per NCRB data, 32,033 rape cases were registered in 2019. One can safely assume the actual figure is much higher. In Andhra, where the government has enacted the Disha Act to ensure speedy justice for women, 985 cases of sexual violence have been reported this year. In 2019, the state stood eighth in the country with over 4,000 cases. The most staggering of all, the National Database of Sexual Offenders has reportedly crossed the million mark. In Andhra, it is over two lakh.

It is high time we as a society wake up. Efforts must be made to change this culture of violence which calls for gender sensitisation on a priority basis in schools and colleges. Whether one accepts it or not, objectification of women, misogyny, obsession and self-entitlement have been normalised by films. A nation prospers only when women are respected. For that, we need nothing short of a cultural revolution. Civil society, governments and people at large must ponder over what must be done.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Womens safety India
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp