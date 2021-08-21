New India must learn to respect women

A 21-year-old woman was set afire by a youngster in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh early Friday. She is battling for her life with 60% burns. A few days ago, an engineering student was brutally and repeatedly stabbed to death in Guntur by a 19-year-old in broad daylight even as people looked on. A woman was raped at Seethanagaram in Guntur district recently. These are not isolated cases. Despite the efforts of police and the government, crimes against women have been happening at regular intervals in the state.

Why only Andhra? They have been happening across the country. One must admit that the cops, who could rightly be blamed for several things, however have been active in Andhra to ensure safety of women in public places. In the Guntur incident, it was a brave cop who gave the accused the chase despite being unarmed. And it was the cops who rushed the girl in Vizianagaram district to a hospital after receiving an alert through the Disha mobile app.

Crimes against women should not be looked at as just another law-and-order problem, more so as this is turning into an epidemic. As per NCRB data, 32,033 rape cases were registered in 2019. One can safely assume the actual figure is much higher. In Andhra, where the government has enacted the Disha Act to ensure speedy justice for women, 985 cases of sexual violence have been reported this year. In 2019, the state stood eighth in the country with over 4,000 cases. The most staggering of all, the National Database of Sexual Offenders has reportedly crossed the million mark. In Andhra, it is over two lakh.

It is high time we as a society wake up. Efforts must be made to change this culture of violence which calls for gender sensitisation on a priority basis in schools and colleges. Whether one accepts it or not, objectification of women, misogyny, obsession and self-entitlement have been normalised by films. A nation prospers only when women are respected. For that, we need nothing short of a cultural revolution. Civil society, governments and people at large must ponder over what must be done.