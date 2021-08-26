STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Balancing welfare and debt in Telangana

In the 2021-22 Budget, the state allocated about Rs 45,000 crore for all welfare schemes put together.

Published: 26th August 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

Like the Centre, states too tend to live beyond their means. More so, Telangana. In the 2021-22 Budget, the state allocated about Rs 45,000 crore for all welfare schemes put together. Now Dalit Bandhu, a scheme under which SC beneficiaries are given Rs 10 lakh each to start their own business, joins the list with an estimated allocation of a whopping Rs 30,000 crore. The budget for welfare is now disproportionately very large compared to the state budget whose size is Rs 2.3 lakh crore.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao sought to explain how poorly the Indian economy fared in 2020-21 compared to Telangana’s. But he did not have a proper answer on how the state could foot the outsized welfare bill, except claiming that revenues could be augmented by selling non-performing assets—implying lands in and around Hyderabad—apparently encouraged by the state mopping up Rs 2,000 crore recently by auctioning lands in Kokapet on Hyderabad’s outskirts.

At the same time, it is heartening to note that Telangana is doing well compared to the nation on several parameters including GDP/GSDP and per capita income. In 2020-21, the nation’s GDP growth rate was -3% while Telangana’s GSDP was 2.4%, the minister pointed out. But the comfort is short-lived if one looks at how welfare, wages and pensions could devour about 70–80% of the revenue expenditure of Rs 1.69 lakh crore in the current fiscal, leaving very little money for taking up new development projects. It would become inevitable that a part of the fresh debt of Rs 49,300 crore meant for asset creation would go towards meeting the government’s commitments.

Despite the huge cumulative public debt of Rs 2.86 lakh crore, the state is resorting to an ambitious welfare programme. The Telangana chief minister ought to ensure that the state does not fall into a debt trap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp