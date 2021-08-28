STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep up pace of Covid vaccination

Seven months after India began an ambitious Covid-19 vaccination drive, we have only covered one-fourth of the eligible population so far.

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, (Representational image)

Seven months after India began an ambitious Covid-19 vaccination drive, we have only covered one-fourth of the eligible population so far. The short supply of the two primary vaccines available in the country, Covishield and Covaxin, and the tardy progress in making other foreign jabs available have severely impaired the pace, leaving millions at the mercy of the pandemic. As on August 26, India had administered a total of 61.2 crore vaccines; 35.5% of the population have received one dose, of which 10.5% received both. It is a long way to go. 

A quick glance at the coverage data reveals a clear divide between the northern states and their southern counterparts. While the northern states have continued to struggle with their vaccination efforts, those in the south have taken a clear lead, riding on their comparatively better healthcare infrastructure. Kerala, currently in the throes of a massive virus surge, has made headway in inoculating people. It has given at least one dose to 57% of its population, while 20.9% have received both. Karnataka has achieved single vaccination for 45.5%, 14% have received double doses. Tamil Nadu has a lot of catching up to do, having achieved only 31.6% and 7.8% respectively, both below the national average. The government has now stepped on the throttle. It has begun vaccination for the elderly and disabled at their door steps, and rolled out 24x7 vaccination camps in all major government hospitals in the state. 

Some northern states are lagging far behind. In Uttar Pradesh, only 24.9% of the population have received one dose, while the number of people who got double doses stands at a paltry 4.9%. In Bihar, only 24.2% have received a single dose while 4.8% got two doses, way below the national average. As the government is not keen to give foreign vaccine makers protection from liabilities arising out of possible severe adverse reactions to the recipients, the only way is to enhance the vaccine production capacity. While India administered over 1 crore vaccine doses on Friday—the highest-ever in a single day—we can’t afford to relax.
 

