STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Time to take a deep breath

People have become health conscious these days, in large measure, due to Covid. Looking at the bright side, there couldn’t be a better time to inculcate healthy habits, particularly among children.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A woman practices yoga at RK beach in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

People have become health conscious these days, in large measure, due to Covid. Looking at the bright side, there couldn’t be a better time to inculcate healthy habits, particularly among children. It is now common knowledge that the coronavirus affects the respiratory tract and those recovering from it are learning to breathe better so as to strengthen their lungs. It has also been observed that regular exercise and deep breathing may reduce the impact of Covid on lungs.

Deep breathing has many other advantages too. It reduces stress, anxiety, insomnia and helps one relax. Scientific studies at universities like Harvard and Stanford have confirmed the same. Many other studies have also shown that proper breathing is related to metabolism, energy levels, etc. In the West, scientists have come up with breathing techniques like Cardiac Coherence Breathing.

In India, we tend to dismiss these as nothing more than rebranding of ancient yogic practices. It is in fact so in many cases. The question, however, is do we, who claim this legacy, breathe properly? In the US, breathing sessions are conducted for soldiers suffering from PTSD, schoolchildren and patients suffering from mental illnesses. Bestsellers like Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor and The Oxygen Advantage by Patrick McKeown are prompting people in the West to include deep breathing in their fitness regime.

Many are learning practices such as qigong. In India, pranayama is practised but is still not as popular as it ought to be. It need not be looked at as part of some religious practice alone. Most people get to know of its benefits only after visiting a psychiatrist or psychologist and these days, after contracting Covid.
Given its myriad advantages, deep breathing for at least 10 minutes could be made a part of regular activities in schools and colleges. It is important as it helps students focus better, de-stress, and gain mental and emotional balance. It has the potential to make a vital difference not only to them but also the society. Governments should invite inputs from yoga trainers, martial arts experts, pulmonologists and psychiatrists, and introduce breathing techniques for students at all levels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp