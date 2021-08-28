Time to take a deep breath

People have become health conscious these days, in large measure, due to Covid. Looking at the bright side, there couldn’t be a better time to inculcate healthy habits, particularly among children. It is now common knowledge that the coronavirus affects the respiratory tract and those recovering from it are learning to breathe better so as to strengthen their lungs. It has also been observed that regular exercise and deep breathing may reduce the impact of Covid on lungs.

Deep breathing has many other advantages too. It reduces stress, anxiety, insomnia and helps one relax. Scientific studies at universities like Harvard and Stanford have confirmed the same. Many other studies have also shown that proper breathing is related to metabolism, energy levels, etc. In the West, scientists have come up with breathing techniques like Cardiac Coherence Breathing.

In India, we tend to dismiss these as nothing more than rebranding of ancient yogic practices. It is in fact so in many cases. The question, however, is do we, who claim this legacy, breathe properly? In the US, breathing sessions are conducted for soldiers suffering from PTSD, schoolchildren and patients suffering from mental illnesses. Bestsellers like Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor and The Oxygen Advantage by Patrick McKeown are prompting people in the West to include deep breathing in their fitness regime.

Many are learning practices such as qigong. In India, pranayama is practised but is still not as popular as it ought to be. It need not be looked at as part of some religious practice alone. Most people get to know of its benefits only after visiting a psychiatrist or psychologist and these days, after contracting Covid.

Given its myriad advantages, deep breathing for at least 10 minutes could be made a part of regular activities in schools and colleges. It is important as it helps students focus better, de-stress, and gain mental and emotional balance. It has the potential to make a vital difference not only to them but also the society. Governments should invite inputs from yoga trainers, martial arts experts, pulmonologists and psychiatrists, and introduce breathing techniques for students at all levels.