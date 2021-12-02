STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The jury is still out on Jagan at halftime 

There are many parameters to assess the performance of a government. Economic surveys and CAG reports help us gain a bird’s-eye view of the progress achieved.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

There are many parameters to assess the performance of a government. Economic surveys and CAG reports help us gain a bird’s-eye view of the progress achieved. As he completes half of his tenure, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s report card isn’t outstanding but neither is it poor. An objective analysis shows his greatest success was in handling the Covid pandemic and implementation of welfare schemes such as Amma Vodi (incentivising mothers to send their wards to school) and YSR Aarogyasri (health insurance for all).

On the other hand, his government’s record of managing finances, its penchant for controversies and beef with the judiciary could be seen as negatives. From an economic standpoint, the GSDP growth rate was 12.73% in 2019–20 and the advanced estimate for 2020–21 was −2.58% at constant prices and 1.58% at current prices—which the economic survey released earlier this year termed significant in the context of the global slowdown and Covid-19. Similarly, it found Amma Vodi helped BPL families during this critical time. The CAG report tabled in the Assembly last week, though, red-flagged off-budget borrowings and unsustainable debt. The state has borrowed around Rs 3 lakh crore since the YSRC came to power but then it argues that it has only availed of the FRBM Act relaxation given by the Centre. The CAG acknowledged that the state has fared better than others in terms of expenditure on social services.

Critics have slammed the government for its fiscal profligacy. Their argument holds water in normal circumstances. In extraordinary times like these when many have lost jobs, how the government should respond is a debatable question. Going forward, however, the government will have to roll back some schemes to bring expenditure under control. There is simply no other way. The three-capital issue is another major challenge in Jagan’s remaining tenure. He has pulled back for now in view of the legal tangles but bringing it again is an uphill task. He could also do well to rein in his cadre to avoid incidents like the attack on the TDP office. The strong tend to be aggressive but in resisting the urge lies real power and that alone can command respect in a democracy.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp