STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

EPS-OPS unity will stengthen Opposition in Tamil Nadu

Once the new rules are ratified by the AIADMK’s general council, party cadre may directly vote for the leadership who must contest on a single ticket.

Published: 06th December 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

In yet another turn in the rollercoaster ride that is the AIADMK’s journey, the party last week formalised its current dual leadership by amending its bylaws. That the leaders, joint coordinator and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator and former deputy CM O Panneerselvam, did not see eye to eye was well known. Murmurs of Palaniswami seeking to solidify his position as party supremo have long done the rounds, with Panneerselvam being reportedly sidelined. Yet, days after a dramatic meeting in which senior party leaders made murmurs in favour of V K Sasikala’s return to the party, the leadership closed ranks against the late CM J Jayalalithaa’s confidante. More interestingly, by formalising dual leadership, the duo have yoked their fate to one another, with OPS’s position strengthened. 

Once the new rules are ratified by the AIADMK’s general council, party cadre may directly vote for the leadership who must contest on a single ticket. Win or lose, EPS and OPS must do it together, at least till such time another duo emerges with the support to challenge them. As of now, they are expected to win unopposed. 

The amendments, for now, close the door to the re-entry of Sasikala, who has been attempting to garner support since being released from prison after serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case. This also comes as a confidence booster to the party’s rank and file, smarting after the loss in the Assembly elections. With long-delayed polls to Tamil Nadu’s urban local bodies around the corner, the cadre had expressed concerns that the leadership was not on the same page.

Further, there were fears that its space as the lead opposition party was being ceded to its ally, the BJP, which has made no bones about its desire to someday capture power in the state. The history of the AIADMK has been filled with dramatic twists and turns. The compromise among its top leaders comes amidst a series of probes launched by the ruling DMK against the AIADMK’s former ministers. A united front will not only ensure that the party has a fighting chance in the upcoming polls, it may also be essential in ensuring the voice of the state’s opposition rings loud and clear.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp