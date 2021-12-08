STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Markets welcome an end to Indigo promoters’ dispute

In a sign of maturing corporate practices, the two promoters did not let the feud turn ugly and preferred the route of arbitration.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo flight (File Photo | PTI)

It is indeed good news that the two founders of India’s largest and most profitable airline are all set to bury the hatchet. This is possibly in preparation to meet competition from the Tata Group once it takes over Air India next month. A statement by InterGlobe Aviation, Indigo’s parent, said it had received a joint requisition from the two founders—Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal—calling an EGM on December 30 to consider discarding restrictive clauses that gave the two promoters the first right of refusal in case one of them wanted to sell their shares to a third party. Since the two promoters collectively own nearly 75% of the stock, the resolution will go through.

The 4% rally in InterGlobe after the EGM notice showed markets don’t like promoter disputes disrupting good businesses. The dispute first broke out in July 2019, when Gangwal wrote to the market regulator, SEBI, alleging governance issues like the execution of related-party transactions (RPTs) without calling for competitive bids. Gangwal also said he was being choked since all the powers to appoint the CEO and MD as well as the majority of the directors were concentrated in the hands of Bhatia, his co-promoter.

In a sign of maturing corporate practices, the two promoters did not let the feud turn ugly and preferred the route of arbitration. The amendment in the articles of association being proposed in the EGM is pursuant to the directions of a London Court of International Arbitration. With restrictions on stake sale out of the way, the promoters can now disentangle and one of them can exit at the market price that the company’s shares command. The airlines business is among the toughest in the world, as is apparent from the number of skeletons the industry has produced. Things turned quiet at Indigo, but the simmering dispute has taken 
a toll. Though Covid is partly to blame, the airline reported its seventh straight quarterly loss this October when it notched up a net loss of Rs 1,436 crore. With promoter issues taken care of, it is expected the airline will now fly better.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp