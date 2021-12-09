Gen Bipin Rawat leaves behind very big boots to fill

The Indian Air Force helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu killing the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces personnel can be categorised as the worst in Indian military history. For, he is the highest ranking military officer, as head of the three defence services, to die in such a manner. There have been at least two previous crashes in which senior generals of the Army have died. In 1963, Lt Gen Daulat Singh, Western Army Commander, and five others died when their Alouette helicopter went down near Poonch. Thirty years later in 1993, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Jameel Mahmood and seven others were killed when they were returning from an official visit to Bhutan in a chopper.

The IAF’s Mi-17V-5 helicopter carrying Gen Rawat and others is a modern, multi-role medium lift aircraft equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and navigation systems. It has an onboard weather radar and an autopilot with advanced night flying capabilities. How such a capable aircraft could go down, due to pilot error or a mechanical failure, will be ascertained only in the court of inquiry but the fact that India’s military is hobbled by lack of funds resulting in ageing weapons, equipment, hardware and poor-maintenance standards was underlined in a Comptroller and Auditor General report tabled in Parliament in September last year. The national auditor criticised the defence ministry and the IAF for inordinate delays in the upgradation of Mi-17 helicopters, saying the choppers were flying with limited capability and compromising operational preparedness. The Mi-series helicopters, the same in which Gen Rawat and the others were flying, is the mainstay of the Air Force’s fleet and any depletion severely affects the IAF’s combat abilities.

Gen Rawat’s death will temporarily hit the Indian military’s ambitious attempt to integrate the Army, Navy and the Air Force into a well-oiled and better-coordinated fighting machine. Being the first CDS, he was tasked with operationalising the joint theatre commands so that there is better synergy between the three services during war. His replacement has very big boots to fill.

