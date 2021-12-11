STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Deepening UPI and ensuring parity in digital payment

The RBI will soon allow digital payments for feature phone users and without internet access.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

The RBI will soon allow digital payments for feature phone users and without internet access. This is an intelligent move to further deepen UPI transactions, which is already the high king of digital payments. Since its launch in April 2016, UPI has emerged as the single-largest retail payments platform in terms of volume, led by small-ticket transactions of less than Rs 200. Extending UPI to feature phone users, who constitute a significant number, isn’t surprising given its rising dominance with 14 crore transactions per day, closing in on the $1 trillion mark in value. 

Taking a logical step to increase digital penetration of financial services, RBI raised the cap for retail subscribers applying for G-secs and IPOs through UPI from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Currently 50% of all retail IPO subscriptions happen through UPI. While the recent Retail Direct Scheme allowing customers to buy government bonds directly from the RBI is still in the natal ward, it is expected to pick up pace. However, analysts believe the increased cap may not be a gamechanger until SEBI norms capping retail subscriptions for IPOs at Rs 2 lakh currently are tweaked. 

While the above measures are good, the underlying issue is charges on all digital transactions for which the central bank has proposed a discussion paper, which will be out next month. UPI falls under the government’s zero merchant discount rate policy, where merchants aren’t levied extra charges, and service providers earn no revenue. In contrast, credit card transactions incur a cost not for customers but merchants, who often refuse card payments to avoid the levies. Then there are prepaid payment instruments and wallet companies like Paytm who charge customers, and the costs are uneven. Clearly, we need parity to ensure that digital payment modes are reasonable and affordable but at the same time, remain ‘economically remunerative’ to service providers to avoid a revenue dent. But it’s also essential to 
balance the interests of consumers, as charging UPI transactions will only disincentivise its usage. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp