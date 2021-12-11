The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre

The functioning of the Indian cricket board is always intriguing. Of late, it has become opaque with less interaction between the BCCI officials and media. It was not at all surprising when the board removed Virat Kohli as the ODI captain on Wednesday and named Rohit Sharma as his replacement. At 34, whether Sharma is an ideal replacement is debatable, but the concern here is the manner in which Kohli was sacked. A footnote along with the announcement of the team for South Africa was enough to remove an ODI skipper with more than 70% win record. This has an eerie resemblance to the sacking of current board president, Sourav Ganguly, when he was captain and Greg Chappell was the coach back in 2005. There is no doubt that Kohli’s captaincy in ODIs was untenable as soon as he relinquished the T20I captaincy in early November. There was pressure on Kohli but he reportedly wanted to continue till at least the 2023 World Cup.

Yes, Kohli may not have won an ICC trophy but the records do speak in his favour. Unlike in T20Is, Kohli has a staggering record in ODIs as captain. He has led India in 95 matches, won 65 and lost 27 (one was tied and there were two no-results). The win percentage of 70.43% is among the best in the world. There was outrage among experts not because he was removed but the way it was done. It trivialises the contribution of one of India’s most successful cricketers—both in terms of scoring runs and leading the team. He definitely deserved better.

What seemed baffling was that the Twitter handle of the board too recognised Kohli’s contribution as captain only a day or two later. The outrage forced BCCI president Ganguly to clarify on Thursday. He said he had spoken to Kohli and told him about the road ahead. Ganguly also clarified that more than one captain for limited overs cricket would lead to confusion and the board thought it prudent to have one for the white ball versions and one for Tests. All this could have been avoided had the BCCI been more transparent and handled communication with the media better.