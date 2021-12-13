STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Listen to Guv, fix rot in Kerala's universities

The government must mend its ways and stop unnecessary meddling in the functioning of universities.

Published: 13th December 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

When the University of Travancore was established in 1937, the then king's first choice for the post of vice-chancellor was the legendary scientist Albert Einstein. Diwan Sir CP Ramaswamy Aiyar reached out to Einstein and offered him a monthly salary of Rs 6,000 for the post. Though Einstein politely declined it, the episode is testimony to the regard the rulers then had for the position and the institution.

In this context, the recent letter by an anguished Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing his willingness to relinquish the chancellorship of universities, needs to be viewed as a rare act of earnestness. Khan, who seems to be fed up with political interference in the affairs of universities, was angered by the insistence of the CM's office to reappoint Kannur University V-C Gopinath Ravindran. The governor said he signed the order extending the V-C's term with much reluctance. The alleged conspiracy by the LDF government to deny him the right to pick the new V-C for Sanskrit University by handing him a single name has also upset the governor.

The degradation of higher education in Kerala has a lot to do with political interventions, especially in state-run universities. University syndicates and senates are packed with politicians and their cronies, who play dirty to enforce political agendas, from appointments to syllabus revision. It may be recalled that the appointments of two V-Cs of MG University were nullified by the Kerala HC a few years ago as both didn't possess the required qualification.

To cleanse the higher education sector and ensure merit in appointments, the UGC has introduced a set of guidelines. The governor, as chancellor of universities, wants these norms followed strictly. The government's effort to dilute merit by providing jobs to relatives of leaders and party sympathisers is at the heart of the latest tussle. The concerns raised by the governor are genuine and should be taken as a warning to fix the rot in institutions of higher learning. The priority should be to develop universities as centres of excellence, not turn them into political tools and a source of employment for politicians, their families and supporters. The government must mend its ways and stop unnecessary meddling in the functioning of universities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CP Ramaswamy Aiyar University of Travancore Kerala varsity VC Kerala Vice Chancellor
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp