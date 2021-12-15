STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition fratricide adds spice to upcoming polls

With the model code of conduct for elections to five states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa—just weeks away, electoral canvassing by the big players is picking up momentum.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)

With the model code of conduct for elections to five states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa—just weeks away, electoral canvassing by the big players is picking up momentum. The Phase I inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project by PM Narendra Modi in his Varanasi constituency, built at a cost of `399 crore, falls into that category. By clearing massive clusters of buildings abutting and restricting the temple’s reach and expanding its total space from 3,000 sq ft to about 5 lakh sq ft while creating a clean, straight approach route to it from the Ganga river ghat, he can lay claim to have restored the glory of one of India’s holiest shrines. Timed as it is close to the state polls, the project can be counted as one of the temple deliverables by the BJP, the other being the ongoing construction at the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya. 

The Congress, too, is revving up its campaign, with Rahul Gandhi hammering on the ideological divergence with the BJP, defining the distinction between the terms Hindu and Hindutva, at a massive rally in Jaipur. That party president Sonia Gandhi was present at the rally but chose not to speak could be attributed to grooming her son as the natural successor than anything else, including health issues. For, she did speak effortlessly against a misogynist question in a CBSE Class X English question paper the next day in Parliament.

Not to be left out, wannabe opposition prime ministerial candidate Mamata Banerjee is touring Goa, plastering the tiny state with her posters and conjuring up the TMC out of thin air by drawing defections from the GOP. While the Congress giggled at the Trinamool’s misery as it suffered a landslide defeat in the Tripura rural local body polls and predicted an encore in Goa, Mamata taunted Rahul for his frequent no-shows and visits abroad.

But if the Congress loses Punjab and fails to capitalise on the BJP mess in Uttarakhand and Goa, it would end up validating charges of being a spent force bent on leadership harakiri. Opposition fratricide has made the situation that much more interesting.
 

