Indian cricket board at it again

The opaque functioning of the Indian cricket board is once again in the open.

Published: 18th December 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI logo (Photo | PTI)

The opaque functioning of the Indian cricket board is once again in the open. When it comes to accountability and transparency, the BCCI is perhaps one of the worst sporting organisations in the country. It can be a money-making behemoth but its communication system seems obsolete. What was appalling is that even India skipper Virat Kohli was kept in the dark about basic details involving him and his captaincy. If the skipper of the team, one of the most skilful batters on the planet, can be kept in the dark, mere mortals can’t expect much.

What seemed a routine pre-departure press conference turned out to be a volatile one after Kohli rebutted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s claims that the latter spoke with him regarding T20I and ODI captaincy. In other words, what Ganguly claimed was wrong and he never spoke to Kohli about the issue. Ganguly had to face the same inane obfuscation by the BCCI way back in 2005. The former Indian captain, of all people, should know how humiliating it is when a skipper is sacked without consultation. This episode has tarnished the credibility of the board. In the first place, there was no reason for Ganguly to say that he spoke with Kohli about his captaincy or defend the board’s decisions.

This was bound to happen as the BCCI’s functioning has been particularly opaque of late. There is a lack of clarity in the board’s decisions and there is not much explanation about any of them. The press conferences during team announcements have disappeared. The president speaks to just a few people and tells them what he wants to be published or told. The BCCI secretary is even more mute. The only person accessible is the treasurer, who at times is not privy to all matters. This has given rise to speculation and that in turn has led to outrageous rumours. If the BCCI wants to quell such hearsay, it needs to be accountable and transparent.
 

