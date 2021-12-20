Meaningful debate must on AP capital

Battle lines are drawn in Andhra with the entire opposition, including the TDP, BJP, Jana Sena and the Left parties, making a common cause to force the YSRC government to retain Amaravati as the state’s sole capital. They have been brought on to one platform by agitating farmers, whose 400-km padayatra culminated in a public meeting on the outskirts of Tirupati. These parties do have their differences. For instance, the BJP is in favour of having the HC in Kurnool and had, in fact, issued a Rayalaseema declaration seeking development of the backward region. The CPI too has no objection to shifting the court to Kurnool. But the TDP is going all out to keep its chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s Amaravati dream alive, complete with epic buildings and whatnot.

It is premature to judge whether they will stick together for long. For now, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRC remains the only champion of the three-capitals proposal for what it calls equitable development of all regions. This is in the political arena. The Amaravati farmers’ show of strength has given rise to a backlash from Rayalaseema intellectuals and non-political leaders who organised their own meeting in Tirupati, demanding justice to the region. And we have had discussions along the same lines in North Andhra too. In addition, the Rayalaseema leaders have planned to undertake a padayatra from Kurnool to Amaravati in January. It is becoming increasingly clear that the capital narrative—hitherto confined to Amaravati farmers—is likely to acquire a new dimension with Rayalaseema leaders raising their voice.

The region has been wronged historically though its inclusion was critical for the very formation of Andhra in 1953. It is a fact that it needs irrigation and industrialisation compared to the relatively prosperous delta region. Parties batting for Amaravati should spell out what exactly they want. A city of Naidu’s dreams? If so, what about Rayalaseema and North Andhra? The government must also clarify how it intends to pacify Amaravati farmers. Unchecked political rhetoric will only widen the fissures and lead to further divisions in the already divided AP. There must be a meaningful debate on the way forward.