Need to address predicted poll time Covid surge

With mathematical models predicting a Covid third wave peak in the country in February due to the Omicron outbreak, policymakers have their task cut out. February is no ordinary month; it is when elections to the five battleground states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are due. The BJP has a lot at stake since it is in power in four of the five states. These are the first elections after the Centre was forced to withdraw three controversial farm sector laws in the wake of a year-long agitation. Any major loss could be read as the beginning of the meltdown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s teflon image, hence his hectic effort to retain political space and exploit cracks in opposition unity. That mass mobilisation breeds Covid clusters is a no-brainer. India’s Omicron count may still be in three digits, but as the WHO says, it multiplies in 1.5 to 3 days despite high vaccination density. So there is no room for complacency. The UK on Friday alone added over 10,000 fresh cases of Omicron. European nations like France, Britain and Germany have already raised travel barriers and made masks mandatory, while the Netherlands announced a tough Christmas lockdown.

When the last round of state polls in Bengal, Assam, Kerala, TN and Puducherry happened earlier this year, the Centre’s hope of somehow managing the second Covid wave that was building went horribly wrong. And the EC was pilloried for being a paper tiger issuing Covid protocol diktats but not enforcing them. At a different level, Omicron can be expected to make the humongous toll during the second wave, including the undocumented loss of lives due to acute scarcity of medical oxygen, a major talking point in the run-up to polls. Though Omicron’s rate of hospitalisation and fatality are not as high as that due to Delta, the fact remains the new variant hasn’t yet been fully understood.

Going forward, the Centre and the poll panel must bring in correctives in poll mobilisation and campaigning to make the festival of democracy safe. Was that why the PMO had an irregular meeting with the CEC recently? Calling an all-party meeting to evolve consensus could be the first step.