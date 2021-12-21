Political killings: Kerala has every reason to worry

The two political killings within the interval of a few hours and the aftershocks they sent contain elements that pose a serious threat to Kerala’s secular fabric. Though political murders are nothing new here, the murder of SDPI state secretary K S Shan and BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha provide many reasons for the state to feel worried.

This time the theatre of action has shifted from the killing fields of north Kerala to central Kerala. Not only the location, but even the dynamics have also changed, though outwardly the Alappuzha murders resemble the revenge killings of Kannur. An obvious change is the religious phraseology that has come to dominate the discussions. One SDPI leader asked the media not to refer to Shan’s funeral procession as ‘wailing procession’ because it is an occasion of jubilation for the party as its worker has attained the ‘much-awaited martyrdom’. The social media accounts of SDPI supporters are replete with Islamic terminology while talking about the murder.

The SDPI has claimed that it is a secular party, but it has resorted to religious symbolism at a critical juncture. The party wants to reinforce its image of being the protector of the Muslim community. And to make things worse, there are many takers for its adventuristic posture. It is seen as a perfect match for the Sangh Parivar, and when it comes to sabre-rattling, other Muslim formations such as the IUML pale into insignificance.

On the other hand, the Sangh Parivar too is enthusiastic about the new developments, which have proved to be the booster dose it needed for its campaign about the rising ‘Islamic extremism’ in Kerala. The murders have also allowed the Sangh Parivar to buttress its favourite theory of ‘Red-Jihadi’ alliance in the state. The situation in Kerala now could be better expressed in the words of poet W B Yeats: “The best lack all conviction while the worst are full of passionate intensity.” It would be a Herculean task for the government to free the discourse from the clutches of religious fanatics and bring it back to the track of secularism and democracy. One can only hope that better sense prevails and the parties involved resist the temptation to add fuel to the communal fire and reap dividends.