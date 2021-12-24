Delimitation and a possible change in J&K’s political matrix

If the objective of a delimitation exercise, the process of demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies, is to provide equal representation to equal population segments so that no state, political party or community has an undue advantage over others, then Kashmir-based political parties have every reason to be upset over the J&K delimitation commission’s draft report.

Of the seven additional Assembly seats that will be created following the passage of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, the commission, in its proposals shared with five associate members, has awarded six seats to Jammu and only one to Kashmir. The delimitation panel is carrying out the redrawing of Assembly constituencies on the basis of the 2011 Census and according to it, Kashmir has 56.28% of the Union Territory’s population while only 43.71% live in the Jammu region. Given these numbers, Kashmir should have got the greater share of the extra seats but the explanation is that population was not the only factor that was considered.

The awarding of six seats to Jammu has the potential to change the political and electoral matrix in favour of the Hindu-dominated region vis-a-vis the Kashmir Valley, where Muslims are in majority. Being greater in number, Kashmir has so far dominated the political landscape, with the chief minister always belonging to the region. The delimitation commission’s proposals have already sparked concerns that Mehbooba Mufti could have been the last Kashmiri CM of J&K.

Whether the draft report is biased towards Jammu or not is debatable, but the blame for much of the worries of the Kashmir-based political parties lies with them. Whether it is the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, People’s Conference or newbies such as the J&K Apni Party, the politics of all of them has always centred around the Muslim-majority Valley. None of these parties have ever given Jammu due importance, doing little to not only spread their presence in the region but also gain greater acceptance. They were smug in the belief that the higher number of Assembly seats in the Kashmir Valley was good enough to ride to power. If the draft report is accepted, it will force these parties to become truly pan-J&K political entities.

