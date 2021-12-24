Needless attempt to polarise in Karnataka

While the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, was passed in the Assembly on Thursday and is yet to pass the Council test, it is being vehemently opposed by the Congress, JD(S), secular groups and minority communities. Odisha was the first state to enact such an anti-conversion law, followed by Arunachal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

Clause 3 of the Karnataka Bill prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by promise of marriage. Clause 5 lays down provisions for penalising those contravening the Clause 3 provisions, specifying that they “… will be punished with imprisonment … for a term of three years but which may extend to five years and shall also be liable to a fine of Rs 25,000. Those found to be converting a minor, or a person of unsound mind, or a woman, or a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe can face imprisonment up to 10 years and are liable to pay fines up to Rs 50,000.” The Bill also says that those indulging in mass conversions can face a similar jail term and fines up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Bill, if enacted, mandates a person seeking conversion to submit a declaration to the office of district magistrate or additional district magistrate and tahsildar, which will be put up on the notice boards calling for objections—which raises privacy concerns and exposes them to threats. Concerns are also being raised over possible misuse of the legislation to target minority community members, especially as Christian groups, active in educational and health services, have been suspected—and targeted—for resorting to conversions. Christians have remained at 2.3% of India’s total population through the 2001 and 2011 Censuses. At a time when the pandemic, health, education and the state’s economy should have been the government’s priority areas, the issue of anti-conversion threatens to needlessly polarise society.

