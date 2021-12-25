STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curious TRS, BJP play in Telangana

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the BJP are playing an interesting game in Telangana.

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the BJP are playing an interesting game in Telangana. There are always daggers drawn in the public but when it comes to the crunch, they help each other out. The Congress often describes their relationship as a covert alliance. For instance, the TRS has declared a war of sorts on the BJP for not directing the Food Corporation of India to lift its entire Kharif rice stock and for being brutally frank that it would not procure parboiled rice from the upcoming Rabi season saying there is no demand.

As the party continues to create a ruckus, the BJP now has declared a counter-offensive against the pink brigade. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked his party MPs and leaders in Telangana to take on the TRS, expose Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s alleged corruption and the harassment of BJP workers by the ruling party in the state whenever they try to stage demonstrations. Yet, there seems to be some kind of an understanding between the two parties.

The TRS has always helped the BJP whenever the Centre piloted controversial bills in Parliament in the past. It could need the help of the TRS again in the near future, perhaps at the time of the presidential and vice-presidential elections next year if it falls short of numbers. For, the outcome of the UP elections is unpredictable. 

Remember both the TRS and the BJP came to power in the state and the Centre simultaneously and have been in the saddle for the last seven years. If BJP leaders have information on alleged corruption in the TRS regime, why haven’t the central enforcement agencies launched a crackdown so far? CBI and Enforcement Directorate actions have a history of bending to suit political conveniences. 

The charade of the two parties lends credence to the Congress’ argument that both want to eliminate the latter from the political space as it is their common enemy. The BJP, an underdog in Telangana, wants to be seen as the principle opponent of the TRS, brushing the Congress aside, which suits KCR as he does not want the grand old party to acquire a new lease of life again.

