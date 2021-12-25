Make haste to meet the deadline for card tokenisation

The RBI has yet again deferred card tokenisation plans amid industry’s unpreparedness and subsequent concerns about business disruption. It wanted merchants and payment aggregators to purge saved credit and debit card data from their systems from 1 January 2022, allowing data storage only in tokenised format. The guidelines were first issued in 2018, but their implementation has been deferred since, and will now have to be complied by June 2022.

Digital transactions average six billion a month, or an estimated `14.15 lakh crore in 2020–21. Consequently, online scams too are on the rise with card frauds shooting up 34% in the last three years. Worryingly, merchants storing cardholders’ data are sharing them with third parties, while reports of big banks selling data on the dark web are alarming users.

Notwithstanding the ‘security shields’ of payment aggregators, their weaknesses were grossly exposed when 10 million active users’ data of one leading player was compromised recently. Given India’s data protection bill is still in the natal ward, RBI’s data security measures attempt to minimise vulnerability, keeping critical financial information secure from breaches via tokenisation. Even if tokens are breached, original card details will remain protected, while it’s impossible to reverse engineer or decrypt tokens that are randomly generated by algorithms. Clearly, tokenisation shields businesses from the negative financial impact of data theft, but for smooth implementation, multiple players must collaborate, which is what is proving to be a challenge.

Industry bodies have opposed the move citing business disruption. CII estimates that 20–40% of online merchants would lose revenue due to disruption. Others fear that buy-now-pay-later and cash back schemes will see an abrupt end, while businesses fear promotions based on prior purchase history will cease, leading to customers’ flight. Lastly, lenders worry about an increase in cash payments over the short-term, undoing hard-earned efforts on digitisation. While RBI’s pause to ensure tokenisation doesn’t inconvenience customers is encouraging, businesses and other stakeholders must make haste to meet next year’s deadline even at the risk of foregoing short-term gains for the larger good.