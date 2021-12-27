Timing it right for coronavirus booster shots

Just when a low rumble of opinion makers demanding Covid booster doses was building up, PM Narendra Modi made the announcement on precautionary jabs late on Saturday night. His addresses to the nation beyond sundown have been creating a bit of anxiety ever since the one on demonetisation had a cascading effect on every citizen and the economy.

Happily, Saturday’s address came as a relief. Booster shots for frontline and healthcare workers, and a precautionary one for the 60-plus and people with comorbidities on medical advice were just the right prescriptions at a time when the Omicron variant’s outbreak has become a global headache. The addition of adolescents to the eligible population for vaccination came hours after the national drug regulator approved administering home-grown Covaxin to the 12-17 age group. Modi’s advice not to panic despite conflicting reports on Omicron’s severity from across the globe but to be sensible about following Covid protocol ought to instill some sense of responsibility among the public.

In the run-up to the announcement, bureaucrats had claimed they would be guided by science and the WHO’s position on boosters. That statement suggested the shots could be put off till the entire eligible population is fully vaccinated, as even last week the WHO had warned about Covid spread in unvaccinated populations globally, adding no country could boost its way out of the pandemic.

As for science, a bunch of scientists who guide policy—members of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation—kept meeting but saying little in public. It was left to Modi to finally take the headline. Perhaps it was designed that way.

Talking of headlines, a high court judge in UP made a big splash, suggesting postponing the state polls due in February, when the matter he was adjudicating on was a completely unrelated case of bail. His crowded courtroom, where he could have easily imposed Covid protocol, apparently prompted the headline hunt. Nevertheless, the Election Commission is seized of the well-meaning advice. Here’s hoping it would take the right call while creating a level playing field.