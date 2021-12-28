Jabs for all to keep omicron at bay 

Tamil Nadu has reported 34 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant so far. As testing for it is only possible following a whole genome sequencing at a lab that is part of the national consortium, it is possible that TN has more such cases for which results have yet to be declared. Information available on Omicron shows it is extremely transmissible, capable of evading immunity conferred by previous infections and vaccines, and may be milder in severity (more information on this is needed).

Even if it is milder, scientists point out that a highly-transmissible variant could cause an exponential growth in cases, thereby affecting—and even killing—a significant number of people. In TN, which continues to lag in vaccinations, this could prove dangerous. The state government, however, has been responsive to the threat. It has flagged to the Centre the short-sightedness in mandatory testing and quarantine only for international travellers from so-called high-risk countries.

Of the 34 confirmed Omicron cases in TN, 25 cases are linked to non-risk countries while only six are linked to high-risk countries (source unknown for three). The state therefore wanted mandatory testing and quarantine extended to all international passengers. With no response from the Centre on this, on Saturday it ordered random sampling of passengers from non-risk countries be increased from 2% at present to 10%.

However, there is more to be done. While the Chennai Corporation has continued its surveillance through fever camps, it is imperative other civic bodies take up such initiatives in earnest. While it may be too soon to resume door-to-door surveillance, civic bodies must improve screening and monitoring of Covid patients. The number of cases in TN has been hovering around 600 for the past week with a test positivity rate of just 0.6%, but in Chennai there are some early signs of an increase. Worryingly, the state continues to lag in vaccination, with only 57.85% fully vaccinated. It needs to expand beyond holding mega vaccine camps to more innovative methods to ensure 100% coverage at the earliest.

