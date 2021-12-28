STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Jabs for all to keep omicron at bay 

Tamil Nadu has reported 34 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant so far.

Published: 28th December 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine Pfizer.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

Tamil Nadu has reported 34 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant so far. As testing for it is only possible following a whole genome sequencing at a lab that is part of the national consortium, it is possible that TN has more such cases for which results have yet to be declared. Information available on Omicron shows it is extremely transmissible, capable of evading immunity conferred by previous infections and vaccines, and may be milder in severity (more information on this is needed).

Even if it is milder, scientists point out that a highly-transmissible variant could cause an exponential growth in cases, thereby affecting—and even killing—a significant number of people. In TN, which continues to lag in vaccinations, this could prove dangerous. The state government, however, has been responsive to the threat. It has flagged to the Centre the short-sightedness in mandatory testing and quarantine only for international travellers from so-called high-risk countries.

Of the 34 confirmed Omicron cases in TN, 25 cases are linked to non-risk countries while only six are linked to high-risk countries (source unknown for three). The state therefore wanted mandatory testing and quarantine extended to all international passengers. With no response from the Centre on this, on Saturday it ordered random sampling of passengers from non-risk countries be increased from 2% at present to 10%. 

However, there is more to be done. While the Chennai Corporation has continued its surveillance through fever camps, it is imperative other civic bodies take up such initiatives in earnest. While it may be too soon to resume door-to-door surveillance, civic bodies must improve screening and monitoring of Covid patients. The number of cases in TN has been hovering around 600 for the past week with a test positivity rate of just 0.6%, but in Chennai there are some early signs of an increase. Worryingly, the state continues to lag in vaccination, with only 57.85% fully vaccinated. It needs to expand beyond holding mega vaccine camps to more innovative methods to ensure 100% coverage at the earliest.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp