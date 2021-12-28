The political scenario in Punjab on slow boil

After decades of peace, Punjab is again simmering. The state whose politics was once restricted to two-and-a-half parties is suddenly buzzing with newly-minted players. If the results of the Chandigarh local body elections are any indication, AAP is on the uptick and the traditional parties—the Akali Dal and the ruling Congress—are on a tumble. Of course, Chandigarh, a UT, cannot be taken as a barometer of Punjab’s mood; its present conjecture is a unique one.

Farmer union leaders Gurnam Singh Charuni and Balbir Singh Rajewal, fresh from a triumphant agitation, have floated their own political outfits. So has former chief minister Amarinder Singh—with vengeance on his mind, his Punjab Lok Congress is expected to tie up with the BJP. No one can foretell what this fragmentation will wreak at the hustings. Even after the Captain’s exit, the Congress is faction-ridden.

The Akalis have broken up with the BJP but not early enough to have purged themselves of the taint from the contentious farm laws. The BJP, anyway not a major player, will be identified with those laws, and it’s unclear if its new friend Amarinder, a lifelong foe till the other day, can bring any succour. The AAP’s potential gains may be offset by the fresh harvest of debutants. The new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, was just about becoming popular with his down-to-earth approach when he was hit by his own voluble party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, not to speak of the two horrific cases of sacrilege-related lynching and a mystery bomb blast in a court. It hardly helped that Channi had to change the top cop and law officer because Sidhu so ordained!

The former cricketer, the loosest cannon perhaps in Indian politics, has single-handedly sown confusion and chaos in Punjab’s politics through his mercurial statements and bouts of sulking. Decades ago, it was during a weak regime that Punjab slipped into its darkest phase. Hopefully, the gaggle of candidates at the starting line this time, driven by their myopic ambitions, do not ignore the deeper signs of disquiet.