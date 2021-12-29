Time for NADA to test more athletes

Doping has always been an unwanted menace for India. It had time and again caused embarrassment for the country. It reared its head once again. On December 20, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) published its Anti-Doping Rule Violations Report (ADRV) for 2019 and India was in the top three with 152 cases, behind Russia (167) and Italy (157). If this was not enough, on December 22, when the WADA released its Testing Figures Report, India was among the top 2 with 55 Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) behind the US’s 136.

What seemed shocking is that India’s positive rate was at 4.6% to America’s 1.8%. In this backdrop, when WADA announced on December 23 that India’s National Dope Testing Laboratory had got its accreditation back after almost two-and-a-half years, there was a collective sigh of relief, especially in the sports ministry. The laboratory was suspended in August 2019 over around 47 ‘non-conformities’. So desperate was the ministry to get the accreditation back that it made a contribution of $1 million to the WADA for research and development.

The challenge, however, will be now. The lifting of sanctions would help the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to collect more samples for testing without thinking much about the budget. The NADA had to send samples abroad, which involved costs for transportation and testing. Interestingly, as per 2020 testing figures, India had collected just 1,186 urine and blood samples. With fewer competitions and national camps, it is understandable.

In 2019, it had collected over 4,000. With the Asian and Commonwealth Games next year, India must start robust testing of athletes, especially from elite sports like athletics, weightlifting, wrestling and boxing, not in non-Olympic sports like bodybuilding or powerlifting. It will be a complete waste of resources and money if NADA doesn’t concentrate more on elite sports. Getting accreditation back is good, but revamping the collection will be an ideal way going forward.