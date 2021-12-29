STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Timely IPO reforms, but volatility never far away

The current year saw companies raising a record Rs 1.18 lakh crore—more than the previous two years combined.

Published: 29th December 2021

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

Initial public offerings (IPOs) were featured prominently in 2021 and with the momentum likely extending into the new year, markets regulator SEBI wised up, announcing the much-needed IPO reforms. On Tuesday, it extended the lock-in period for anchor investors to 90 days from the current 30, but it applies for only 50% of the portion allocated to them. The move comes shortly after instances where some high-profile listings like Zomato, and One97 Communications (Paytm parent entity), slipped 9% and 13% respectively soon after the 30-day lock-in period ended. In this backdrop, Tuesday’s announcements are timely. SEBI also changed regulations pertaining to issue of capital and disclosure requirements, besides tightening rules for the utilisation of IPO proceeds.

The current year saw companies raising a record Rs 1.18 lakh crore—more than the previous two years combined. If the previous two years saw over 31 IPOs, this year they more than doubled to 63, notwithstanding the gloom due to the second wave of Covid-19 and the subsequent hit on the economy. As foreign and domestic investors pumped money, equities emerged as the best-performing asset class of the year, while gains from the Indian stock markets outpaced emerging markets. If in 2020, the Sensex and the Nifty rallied 15.75% and 14.90%, this year, it was 20%. 

But will the rally continue in 2022? Typically, the initial months are sanguine due to anticipation surrounding the Union Budget proposals followed by the corporate earnings season. Besides, there’s a strong pipeline for IPOs already with over 15 companies in various stages of going public and more could follow. Perhaps, investors are gearing up for the largest IPO in the history of Indian capital markets—LIC India. But 2022 could well be ropy with inflation turning persistent, and if Omicron virus variant turns deadly. As it is, foreign investors dumped $1.7 billion in December—the third consecutive month of foreign fund outflows just as the US Federal Reserve began tapering and voting in favour of at least one interest rate hike in 2022. In sum, volatility is never far away for markets and investors must exercise due caution.

