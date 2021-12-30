BJD pulling out all stops to woo voters

It’s raining sops in Assembly poll-bound states. From Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand; Punjab to Goa, political parties are busy promising the moon to the voters. Be it the BJP, Congress, AAP or TMC, all are in the race to outdo the other in the five states where elections are due. Apart from Manipur, where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act is a key issue, welfarism is the buzzword in other states. Not far away in the East, Odisha too is headed for polls but to its rural and urban bodies. Here too, the ruling dispensation is pulling out all the stops to woo the voters.

Last week, the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD announced a Rs 1,444 crore house repair scheme for 30 lakh families in rural, urban and mining areas. Direct cash transfer in two slabs of `3,000 and `5,000 will be made to eligible beneficiaries under the scheme, which covers those who have received dwelling units under various state housing plans as well as those not under the ambit of the Central scheme. The government then declared livelihood assistance of Rs 1,000 each for 96 lakh beneficiaries under both National Food Security Act and State Food Security Scheme as a measure of relief during Covid. A slew of infrastructure projects, financial inclusion plans for women SHGs, sports and industrial developments are being dished out at breakneck speed.

The spate of announcements, needless to say, has taken the wind out of the sails of opposition parties. Both the BJP and Congress are at their wit’s end; if they openly criticise, they might risk voters’ annoyance. Naveen, though, is miles ahead of the rest in the election game. The BJD chief toured most districts to launch a mega health-for-all scheme—billed as the game-changer—under which 96 lakh families are targeted to be covered. Just before the 2019 elections, his party pulled a rabbit out of the hat by launching KALIA, an income augmentation project that proved a clincher. His party is relentlessly pushing the welfare agenda, reaching out to key constituents. Naveen is in no mood to sit idly. The twin polls, he knows, are crucial and will set the tone for the 2024 general elections.