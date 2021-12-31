STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New omicron wave hits FMCG sales, rural markets

Published: 31st December 2021

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

There’s been a pronounced slowdown in sales of consumer durables and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) after the festive season, particularly in rural markets. Through November, sales of smartphones, TV sets, fridges and washing machines fell 15–20% from the previous month, while FMCG sales of soaps and other personal care products slowed 14%, according to Bizom, a sales automation firm that monitors several million retail stores. Some market watchers put this down as the usual contraction in demand after the festive season and expected a revival from December onwards. However, these hopes have now been belied as latest FMCG estimates show the October-December quarter of the current year slowing 8–10%, compared to last year’s third quarter, mainly on stagnating rural sales.

FMCG sales, a bellwether of consumer confidence and the health of the economy, have been limping in urban areas, but were seen as quite robust in the rural hinterland. However, that trend does not seem to be sustaining. Rural demand has slowed as repatriation of funds from urban wage earners to their families at home has not happened. Unseasonal rains too have taken a heavy toll on crops, adversely impacting the cash in hand with farmers. Usually there is a spurt in rural demand after the kharif harvest, which has not happened.

However, the sharpest bite has been on account of the rampaging Omicron variant. New restrictions have been imposed across states that is affecting shopping hours and forcing closures of malls and stores. Cash-and-carry chains in Karnataka said that early closing hours had been imposed, resulting in a loss of two hours of business and translating into a 10–15% fall in sales compared to previous weeks. This is being replicated in all big metros, where the new rise in Covid infections are forcing back the clock on everything from high-street shopping to hospitality and cinema halls. Expecting a fall in demand, wholesale stockists are cutting their inventories and production is beginning to slow. The nightmare staring at retailers and manufacturers seems to have no end in sight. It’s going to be another Winter of Discontent.

