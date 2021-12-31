Shun vendetta, need fair probe in Kerala

The Christmas night violence involving migrant workers at Kizhakkambalam, on the outskirts of Kochi, has once again pitted Kitex Group’s Sabu M Jacob against Kerala’s political establishment. The incident, in which the workers housed in the apparel company’s labour quarters went on a rampage, attacking cops and burning a police vehicle, has given parties an opportunity to vent their pent-up anger against Jacob, who not only challenged their might with his own political platform but also stood up to the ruling dispensation when faced with threats to his business.

It all began when late-night Christmas celebrations by one section of workers at the camp was opposed by another. When Kitex’s security personnel failed to control the situation, the police stepped in. But the inebriated workers attacked them—a vehicle was set on fire and eight personnel were injured. So far, 174 workers have been arrested, but the company says only 23 people were involved in the incident and it doesn’t even recognise 12 of those arrested, hinting at a conspiracy.

There have been two unwarranted developments since the attack. One, putting the entire blame on Kitex. Two, ostracisation, with feelings bordering on xenophobia, of migrant workers. Ever since Jacob floated Twenty20, a political outfit, in 2015, he has become a persona non grata for parties. His Twenty20 rules the Kizhakkambalam panchayat, besides controlling three other nearby ones. Jacob also earned the ruling LDF’s wrath by announcing he won’t invest more in Kerala following raids on his company.

Unsurprisingly, both the CPM and the Congress have called for tough action against him, saying he’s responsible for “nurturing antisocial elements”. This is nothing but political vendetta. The incident is a law and order matter and not a labour issue. The government should not use it as a stick to beat Kitex and Jacob with. As far as the ostracisation of migrant workers is concerned, it should be nipped in the bud. Kerala is the only state to use “guest workers” for its 30-lakh-strong migrant workforce. Social harmony and peaceful coexistence should not be put to test due to one stray incident or two. There must be an impartial probe and only those responsible should be punished.

