STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

A year after corona entered india, Kerala still battles on

The only silver lining is the death count: It has one of the lowest case fatality ratios in the country.

Published: 01st February 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine, COVID 19 Vaccine

Representational Image. (File | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

It has been just over one year since India reported its first case of Covid-19 and as far as the country’s battle against the pandemic is concerned, the worst appears to be over, though the threat is still to pass. However, the battle narrative of one state stands in stark contrast to that of the rest of the country.

Kerala reported the nation’s first infection on January 30 last year—a student who returned from Wuhan—and the state was hailed as a model in the initial days of the outbreak for the way it contained the virus. Its administration was praised for the effective and timely response and its chief minister and health minister for the leadership they provided.

One year on, its reputation lies shattered. Consider this: Kerala currently accounts for nearly half of the fresh cases reported in the country, tops the table in number of patients, has a test positivity rate that’s nearly double the national average, and is the third most affected in terms of confirmed infections, behind only Maharashtra and Karnataka. The only silver lining is the death count: It has one of the lowest case fatality ratios in the country.

So what went wrong? Many things. One, complacency after the initial success. The government seemed more focused on maintaining its image (by keeping the numbers down) than coming up with and implementing measures to effectively deal with the virus. Two, a baffling testing strategy that failed to keep pace with the rising infections. The overdependence on the less-reliable antigen tests—which accounted for two-thirds of the total tests—is said to be a major factor.

Three, relaxations allowed for festivals. While Onam triggered the first big spike, Christmas and New Year contributed to the spread. Four, protests and an election. Even as the Covid restrictions did not bother political parties that organised non-stop mass protests, all rules were blatantly ignored in the recent local body election. It’s a situation that the state brought upon itself.

The administration seems to have finally woken up to the enormity of the crisis at hand and decided to tighten vigil and ramp up tests. One thing is certain—with the situation threatening to spiral out of control, there’s no time to lose. A course correction in Kerala’s anti-Covid strategy is imperative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp