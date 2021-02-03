Myanmar’s tryst with democracy remains a blip

When people use the term post-colonial to refer to a specific form of national political psychology, one still impelled by the destabilising effect of events of nearly a century ago (while being liberated from it formally), Myanmar would be a useful case-study. In the second year of the third decade of a new century, the deeply Buddhist core of the country has proved its internal demons are not yet quelled.

Its tryst with democracy—even a controlled one—remained a blip. After nearly half-a-century of iron-grip rule, just as it was inking a deal with popular politics after negotiating a careful compromise, the junta is back: declaring a ‘state of emergency’ from Naypyidaw, locking up Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her National League of Democracy, which had just won a landslide victory.

So instead of facing parliament as newly elected members, ready to script Myanmar’s future, they found themselves being whisked away to undisclosed ‘guesthouses’ in the wee hours of February 1. That done, General Min Aung Hlaing, who possesses a rather benign demeanour, made a benign-sounding announcement. This coup would last only a year, he said. Till such time as ‘the large-scale voter fraud’ that apparently gave a majority to Suu Kyi’s party is corrected.

Remember those sentiments? Heard recently from another democracy that proved to have some more institutional resilience? Suu Kyi, despite meekly toeing the majoritarian military line while she was in power since 2016 (rather than acting like a visionary Nobelist)—in Myanmar’s first experiment with partial democracy—could clearly not win their trust.

The military, which has 25% parliamentary seats reserved for its party, USDP, was obviously miffed it lost big to Suu Kyi’s NLD. Neither world opinion nor popular opinion could hold their hand. And so, geopolitics springs new great games upon the world. China, the US, and yes, New Delhi … all are spectators for now.