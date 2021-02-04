STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relaxing sports code can cause problems

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

Even the best of intentions can lead to ambiguity and disarray at times. The sports ministry’s latest circular on granting recognition to National Sports Federations (NSFs) could well turn into a confusing whirlpool. In a circular dated February 1, the ministry had said that the discretionary power to grant recognition to the NSFs rests with them.

According to the circular, “Government shall have the power to relax any of the provisions of the National Sports Code of India, 2011 and other instructions issued with regard to recognition of NSFs, renewal of recognition of federations on annual basis … ” Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that their intention was to not let the NSFs and athletes suffer.

Last year was one such exceptional time when nothing was going according to plan. The ministry decided to grant recognition on humanitarian grounds. Though this does look fine on the surface, in the long run, this relaxation has the potential to create confusion and attrition between the NSFs and ministry. The point that seems perplexing is “any of the provisions” of the sports code.

That means all the rules in the sports code could be tinkered with or not followed and yet NSFs might get recognition. This might even lead to a situation where the ministry could be accused of being selective while granting recognition. Without the sports code, there will be no single policy governing NSFs and their recognition.

Though the circular did mention that the ministry will be “guided by and not inconsistent with the overreaching spirit of good governance and ethical conduct enshrined in the Sports Code 2011”, it again boils down to interpretation. In the end, if there are no clear rules defining the provisions and about sticking to them, it will only add to the confusion. The matter of whether NSFs are following the sports code in letter and spirit is already in the Delhi High Court and if the ministry doesn’t tread carefully, this might lead to more complications.

Comments

