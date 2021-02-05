Odisha and the future of Mahanadi

The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal’s tenure is slated to end in two months and the focus is back on the water war between Odisha and Chhattisgarh. As the state’s Budget approaches, opposition parties have trained their guns at the ruling BJD government.

The BJP has demanded a white paper while the Congress sought an all-party meeting to discuss the matter that was a raging issue before the 2017 panchayat elections. As the then BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh government constructed several barrages upstream of the river, stirring intense controversy over water scarcity in Odisha, both the BJD and Congress exploited it. After the Centre constituted the tribunal in 2018, the issue has been on the political backburner, but modern Indian history shows that river water disputes can never be a quiet affair.

Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra recently kicked off the debate by claiming that water in the Mahanadi and its tributaries have already started drying up in the non-monsoon season and said he feared for the worst in the approaching summers.

In one of its recent affidavits, the Odisha government stated that Chhattisgarh is blocking excess water upstream of the river despite a tripartite agreement on it. The matter snowballed into a political fight four years ago when the Odisha government was jolted out of its slumber by Chhattisgarh’s Mahanadi water utilisation plans for irrigation and industries.

In response, the Odisha regime made several announcements to conserve and store the river’s water downstream through a spate of projects, but there has been very little progress on the ground. Hence, the apprehensions about availability of water in the state could be a reality sooner rather than later.

Despite a change in the political dispensation in Chhattisgarh, very little has happened on the water-sharing front.

There is now a demand from the opposition for flagging the issue in Parliament so that the tribunal’s tenure can be extended. However, it is up to the Odisha government to show that it really cares for the future of Mahanadi and the millions who depend on its water for life and livelihood. It must keep its word and firm up the water storage plans.