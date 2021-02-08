STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Congress bid to shake off sloth gives Maha Vikas Aghadi headache

For the record though, the allies complained they were not taken into confidence over the Speaker’s resignation, but the Congress rebutted they were informally sounded out at appropriate levels.

Published: 08th February 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan

The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition currently ruling Maharashtra. (Express Illustrations)

Even a worm will turn, wrote the Bard. Something similar appears to be happening in Maharashtra with the Congress shaking up its docile leadership team and appointing the aggressive Nana Patole as the state unit chief. Patole resigned as Assembly Speaker before taking up the party position.

Shuffles within any party ought to be its internal matter, but Congress’s allies in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Shiv Sena and the NCP, were wary, perhaps because Patole would not let them continue treating his party as a doormat. For the record though, the allies complained they were not taken into confidence over the Speaker’s resignation, but the Congress rebutted they were informally sounded out at appropriate levels.

Because it is an elected post, the process of mutual consultation to identify a new consensus candidate within the Aghadi needs to be initiated all over again. While both the Sena and the NCP chose to frame the issue as picking a new Speaker, the larger question is the Congress demand for equal say in the Aghadi government. Over a year after the three-party alliance was formed, the grand old party has decided it will no longer needlessly prop up the regional parties.

The logic of playing along just to keep the BJP out of the reckoning without getting proportional power appears to have been thrown out of the window. The new thinking was articulated a few weeks ago when it started demanding the post of deputy chief minister. At present, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is the lone deputy CM and wields a lot of clout. Patole can be expected to try to bully the allies to give his party a powerful seat at the high table.

That he enjoys Rahul Gandhi’s confidence would give him that much more leverage when he enters into tough negotiations within the Aghadi. Managing the affairs of a faction-ridden unit that has multiple former chief ministers is not easy even in the best of times. Patole’s record of party hopping could make him an easy target of detractors. However, one thing is sure, the Congress will not be as staid as it has been in the Aghadi. How Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar create the space to keep the Congress in good humour remains to be seen.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nana Patole Shiv Sena NCP Maha Vikas Aghadi Congress
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp