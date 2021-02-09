The Sasi factor in Tamil Nadu politics

A scriptwriter of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s calibre couldn’t have done better. Just months ahead of an election that will decide the future of two Dravidian parties that have dominated Tamil Nadu’s politics for about half a century, a polarising figure returns from years in prison. V K Sasikala’s return to Tamil Nadu on Monday, after serving a four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case, was as dramatic as her departure. Greeted by supporters throughout her journey from Bengaluru, where she had also been treated for Covid-19, she made a stop near Vellore to end speculation on at least one front.

The confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa—expelled from the party in the course of events following the AIADMK supremo’s death—has no plans to retire quietly into the background. She will return to active politics, she said, while seated in a car bearing the party flag. What impact she may have on the upcoming elections will depend on how her parleys with the AIADMK fare. Since her departure, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has stabilised a shaky government, while consolidating his own base within the party. Palaniswami and others have made it clear that Sasikala, who claims to be general secretary of the party, will not be accepted into it. Indeed, being in power and having managed the Covid crisis well enough, the AIADMK today is hardly the party of 2017.

With resources and power on their side, Palaniswami and co appear to have the upper hand. The underwhelming performance of Sasikala’s nephew T T V Dhinakaran’s AMMK in the 2019 Parliamentary elections revealed that even the support from their Thevar community could not be relied on to buoy them to a seat. Similarly, while the expelled leader enjoys pockets of support within the party, it seems too limited. In her statement, Sasikala has called for party unity against a common enemy (the DMK), suggesting reconciliation might trump revenge in the face of an election. For the people of Tamil Nadu, another political churn is obviously in the offing.