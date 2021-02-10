STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let’s honour lost lives in Uttarakhand by learning from our mistakes

We do not go there much, we who debate its pros and cons as if it were something theoretical—a design game for an engineering student.

Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand s Chamoli district causing a massive flood. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

We do not go there much, we who debate its pros and cons as if it were something theoretical—a design game for an engineering student. We tend to watch it on our TV screens. The Himalayas are not a theoretical entity. They are a living system, grand beyond words, civilisationally precious, also young, volatile, precarious. Have we acquired a kind of fatal liking for the macabre? Has the Covid-19 pandemic turned us into masochists with a death wish?

Remember the early weeks of the lockdown, when skies cleared, birds reappeared, and nature made its presence felt after aeons in our megalopolises, in wondrous scenes? Those with a deeper canvas had then seen the signs: a lull in the ongoing human-nature ‘conflict’. Now our TV screen is playing another disaster movie: something local, but also very global.

Scenes that could not have been starker as a metaphor. This unfolded up in the precincts of the craggy, beautiful Nanda Devi. A whole snow- and ice-bearing rock slope snapped somewhere above the Rishiganga, one of the pristine early tributaries in the intricate hydrological system that finally births the Ganga. And an angry, mobile mass of snow, ice, water and rock debris came crashing downriver, into the Dhauliganga, and thence right into two hydel projects! Nature, with no ambiguity at all, was letting its fury loose on artefacts of human torture. 

How much simpler could it be, the moral of the story? It’s not just our technocratic ego—which scythes through delicate mountain systems with tunnelling machines and dynamites so as to turn our age-old waters into electricity. India, through its history, has survived as a civilisation precisely because pilgrimages were acts of respect—not 24/7 ‘Char Dham’ tourism packages bought on the cheap. Let’s honour the lives that were lost by learning our lessons. Up in the Himalayas, down here in the Western Ghats, in our forests.

