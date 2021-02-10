STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The standoff between RBI and bond market

Subsequently, yields dropped below the psychological 6% mark, resulting in the lowest government borrowing cost in 15 years. 

Published: 10th February 2021

Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai, RBI

Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai. (File | PTI)

The pricing tussle between the RBI and bond traders is becoming commonplace despite Governor Shaktikanta Das’s repeated reminders about bond yields being a public good. Just last Friday, the government yet again failed to sell its five-year and the marquee rate-setting 10-year securities as traders sought a higher rate and the RBI refused the same.

This has been pretty much the trend since late last year when the 10-year yield stood above 6.15%. Das was miffed and publicly asked traders to be ‘competitive without being combative’. As buyers stayed away from the bond sale, the RBI intervened, absorbing as much as Rs 3 lakh crore via its regular open market operations and an unusual ‘Operation Twist’. Subsequently, yields dropped below the psychological 6% mark, resulting in the lowest government borrowing cost in 15 years. 

Low bond yields benefit borrowers, but this also hurts savers. Banks and financial institutions too must settle for lower returns and take a bigger hit on their books. But in the collective interest of the financial markets, the RBI anchors bond yields from time to time even though there’s no benchmark yield curve. Das is justified in finding a cheaper rate for the government, but bond markets too are within their rights, seeking higher price considering the oversupply of sovereign bonds not just this fiscal but even next. 

Given FY22’s massive borrowing plan, will the RBI let the yields fly or allow market forces to do their job? The net supply of dated G-Secs and State Development Loans is pegged at a massive Rs 16.5 lakh crore in FY22. If markets can’t salivate, the RBI’s interventions can’t be ruled out.

Amid better growth prospects, lower liquidity surplus and an expansionary fiscal policy, traders anticipate a yield repricing. Currently, bond yields are suppressed largely due to the RBI’s interventions, without factoring inflation risks. With growth prioritised over inflation, policy rates and market yields clearly are out of bounds and it’s paramount that the standoff between the bond market and RBI doesn’t end up in a violent combat.

