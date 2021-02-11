STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

New damper as petrol edges to Rs 100 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices have been surging for over a month now since January 6, much to the discomfort of the common man.

Published: 11th February 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

Petrol and diesel prices have been surging for over a month now since January 6, much to the discomfort of the common man. The avoidable milestone of Rs 100 per litre for petrol is now in striking distance. In some cities in Rajasthan, petrol is already above Rs 97 a litre. In Delhi and Mumbai too, they are at an all-time high. In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 94.12 per litre, while diesel is Rs 84.63.

The timing of these hikes couldn’t be worse, as they come when people are struggling to pull themselves out of the pandemic. This will not only add to the cost of the common man’s daily budget due to the higher cost of transportation, but also negatively impact all fuel-based industries like auto companies.

Ironically, the price of crude oil is now steadily around $60 a barrel, as compared to roughly $19 a barrel in April last, due to the revival of global demand. And it is expected to stay that way for some time. 
The continued production cuts led by Saudi Arabia are also aimed at keeping prices moving up.

However, it is difficult to buy the government’s game of blaming international prices. The economics of retail petrol and diesel is: 35-40% is the actual cost, and the remainder taxes and imposts. For instance, in Delhi, petrol’s base price is just above Rs 29 a litre, while the Centre collects around Rs 33 as excise per litre. Add to that VAT or state taxes, freight and dealer commission, and the imposts total over Rs 45 per litre for petrol. In the first week of April last year, petrol and diesel in Mumbai averaged Rs 73 and Rs 66 a litre. Therefore hardly any of the benefit of crude prices internationally crashing was passed on to consumers.

The Union and state governments have to re-examine their opaque way of adjusting retail oil prices. For instance, through the pandemic, lower crude prices were not passed on to consumers. Instead, the governments skimmed the cream by increasing excise and VAT rates overnight. Immediate gains to the exchequer are hurting economic recovery in the long run.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp