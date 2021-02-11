New damper as petrol edges to Rs 100 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices have been surging for over a month now since January 6, much to the discomfort of the common man. The avoidable milestone of Rs 100 per litre for petrol is now in striking distance. In some cities in Rajasthan, petrol is already above Rs 97 a litre. In Delhi and Mumbai too, they are at an all-time high. In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 94.12 per litre, while diesel is Rs 84.63.

The timing of these hikes couldn’t be worse, as they come when people are struggling to pull themselves out of the pandemic. This will not only add to the cost of the common man’s daily budget due to the higher cost of transportation, but also negatively impact all fuel-based industries like auto companies.

Ironically, the price of crude oil is now steadily around $60 a barrel, as compared to roughly $19 a barrel in April last, due to the revival of global demand. And it is expected to stay that way for some time.

The continued production cuts led by Saudi Arabia are also aimed at keeping prices moving up.

However, it is difficult to buy the government’s game of blaming international prices. The economics of retail petrol and diesel is: 35-40% is the actual cost, and the remainder taxes and imposts. For instance, in Delhi, petrol’s base price is just above Rs 29 a litre, while the Centre collects around Rs 33 as excise per litre. Add to that VAT or state taxes, freight and dealer commission, and the imposts total over Rs 45 per litre for petrol. In the first week of April last year, petrol and diesel in Mumbai averaged Rs 73 and Rs 66 a litre. Therefore hardly any of the benefit of crude prices internationally crashing was passed on to consumers.

The Union and state governments have to re-examine their opaque way of adjusting retail oil prices. For instance, through the pandemic, lower crude prices were not passed on to consumers. Instead, the governments skimmed the cream by increasing excise and VAT rates overnight. Immediate gains to the exchequer are hurting economic recovery in the long run.