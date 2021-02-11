Not too late to turn Vizag plant around

The Union government has stirred a hornet’s nest in Andhra Pradesh with its decision to divest its stake in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The Navratna company provides employment to approximately 20,000 people, not to speak of the many dependent on it indirectly. The Centre has its reasons to accelerate disinvestment in PSUs but the Vizag steel plant is unique.

It came into being not simply because of a policy decision in the 1960s but out of the blood, sweat and tears of the people. Andhra fought for it tooth and nail, and 32 lives were lost in police firing before its foundation was laid. It took over 20 years thereafter for the steel plant to be operational. Unfortunately, like several other PSUs, this too followed a familiar pattern and within a decade, turned sick at the turn of the century. Nonetheless, it rallied around to record profits till 2015.

If one studies its performance, it becomes clear that its failure and enormous debt burden have more to do with the Centre’s inexplicable handling than anything else. While its competitors have captive iron ore mines, the Vizag steel plant is forced to procure the same at market price, which means its input cost is up by thousands of crores.

Why wasn’t it allotted captive mines? It had to borrow loans to expand and is now debt-ridden. In his letter to the Centre, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed this out when he said the company is servicing its debt at mind-boggling interest rates of even 14%. Despite its pathetic condition, the plant has several plus points. For one thing, it has a land bank of 19,700 acres worth at least Rs 1 lakh crore and is close to utilising its full capacity of 7.3 MTPA.

Given its history and assets, it appears it is not too late to turn it around if only the right decisions are taken. The Centre should not look at the plant as saleable family silver only to get cash for its needs. It is an emotive issue and deeply entwined with Andhra’s history.

