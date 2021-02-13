LAC disengagement welcome, but with verification

The India-China disengagement process that began in the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso marks a huge breakthrough after nine months of eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation in Ladakh. The details of the disengagement, first announced by the Chinese side on Wednesday, were revealed to the nation and the world by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

The agreement is not only workable but also shows that both sides have made adjustments to their positions to arrive at this. After the violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on June 15 last year, India upped the ante in Ladakh and occupied some key mountains in the Kailash Ranges overlooking the Moldo cantonment of China.

This riled up the Chinese, who insisted that any disengagement process must first begin with Indian troops pulling back from the Kailash Ranges near Chushul. But India was firm that the pullback must be comprehensive and should cover the entire Ladakh, starting from the Depsang Plains to other areas. That the agreement is limited only to the northern and southern banks of Pangong shows neither side had its way and a compromise was agreed upon. So from that point of view it is a good start.

But this is just the beginning and a lot of ground still needs to be covered. Firstly, even if the pullback is successfully implemented by both sides, the question of deployment and patrolling of areas is as yet undecided. Till the Chinese pushed forward and stationed themselves at Finger 4, Indian troops regularly patrolled till this point, sometimes going up to Finger 8 even.

This means New Delhi claims the Line of Actual Control runs till Finger 8. But as Singh spelt out in Parliament, an agreement on this has been left for another date. Secondly, the standoff is not limited only to the Pangong area. Indian and Chinese troops are in confrontation in Depsang, Galwan, Gogra Hot Springs and Chushul. The friction in these areas also needs to be addressed, which is bound to pose huge diplomatic challenges and will most likely be time-consuming. The Chinese are known to be very calculative and wily. India needs to keep up its guard.