Uncertainty persists over Tokyo Olympics

Melbourne is an apt example of sports during coronavirus. The Australian Open had allowed spectators in stadiums, but on Thursday, they were forced out of the Rod Laver Arena when a tired-looking Novak Djokovic was trying to weave past Taylor Fritz of the US. The cases in Melbourne were rising and local authorities had called for a five-day lockdown from midnight.

Play had to be suspended as organisers asked the spectators to file out as the 12.00 am deadline approached. There were jeers and boos. This is just a teaser. Sports during Covid times would see more such episodes and the Tokyo Olympics would be the ultimate test. The IOC and the organising committee tried to douse rumours of cancellation by releasing Covid-related rulebooks for athletes, officials and press (nothing has been released for fans yet).

They say the Games will go on as per schedule in July-August. That optimism isn’t misplaced: competitions in many sports have begun across the globe. Unlike last year, athletes are making the right noises. More importantly, vaccines are being rolled out and Olympics-bound competitors will likely be inoculated before the Games.

But pitfalls still persist and the IOC has hurdles to jump. Identifying competitors is one. A substantial chunk of athletes are yet to qualify in various disciplines. Getting all athletes together in one place for qualifying meets amid a pandemic is as challenging as ever. For example, the upcoming BWF German Open—a qualifying meet for badminton—has been skewered. Other sports too face such predicaments. Off the field, the drama continues in Tokyo.

There has been strong opposition from the majority of the public and health experts over holding the Games as they believe the influx of athletes and delegations could result in another spate of Covid-19 cases. Now, the organising committee chief, Yoshiro Mori, has resigned after a sexist comment. That has plunged the Games into further chaos. Even as Tokyo is trying to put up a brave face, doubts linger. A decision on whether to allow fans from abroad is yet to be taken. After all, the organisers would definitely like to avoid a Melbourne-like drama in the middle of such a humongous multi-discipline event.