STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Grievances and poll promises

The Assembly elections are months away, and major parties in Tamil Nadu are yet to formally release their manifestos and declare their poll promises.

Published: 16th February 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin interacting with public during ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ campaign at Vikravandi on Friday | Express

The Assembly elections are months away, and major parties in Tamil Nadu are yet to formally release their manifestos and declare their poll promises. Yet, one early-bird assurance by both Dravidian majors has already hit the headlines—to have a centralised grievance redressal mechanism in the state.

Largely inspired by the Tamil flick Mudhalvan in which the highly scrupulous chief minister sets out to clean up the state based on grievance petitions he receives in the complaints boxes installed across towns—DMK president M K Stalin has decided to visit every Assembly constituency and receive grievance petitions from the public in a box.

If he wins, Stalin has promised that all the grievances submitted to him would be resolved in the first 100 days of his government.  Not to be left out, the ruling AIADMK went ahead and started its own version of the programme. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a helpline number last week for accelerated redressal of grievances. In both these cases, the idea is to centralise the mechanism, and bring it under the direct purview of the CM.

While the concept packs a punch akin to those in political thriller movies, the state already has a pragmatic decentralised system in place. Every week, grievance redressal meetings are held at each and every District Collectorate office in TN. The public get to air their complaints and issues at these meetings, and the Collector and his team are expected to resolve them through appropriate channels. However, over time, this has become an exercise in futility.

Public participation has been stymied due to various reasons—official apathy, lack of amenities in public office spaces, and, the most important of all, inaction. The breakdown in this system has resulted in a number of suicide attempts by the public being reported inside Collectorate complexes. In such a situation, it’s a highly welcome move by both parties to put the attention on the subject. However, instead of creating a new system, the focus must be on improving the existing channels—sensitising government officials, cracking down on official apathy, and providing enough funds to create public-friendly spaces and infrastructure to open a mutually beneficial communication channel with the people.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp