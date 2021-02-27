RBI’s rationale for keeping inflation target band intact

Ending speculation about revising India’s inflation target upwards, the RBI concluded that medium-term price rise of 4% is appropriate for the next five years. Since the legislative mandate for the Flexible Inflation Target (FIT) began in 2016, its journey was fraught with ‘intellectual scepticisim’ from critics including practioners like Y V Reddy.

Though inflation fell from double-digit highs of 2014, it wasn’t solely because of FIT but due to a slump in international commodity prices, which minimised output losses typically associated with such regime changes. Effectively, good luck and good policy ensured that the real policy rate remained persistently positive during the five-year FIT period (FY16-FY21) excluding last two quarters, as against the pre-FIT period when it was negative for long.

Over the past 22 meetings, the Monetary Policy Committee turned out to be dovish, even though its stance was accommodative in 10 and neutral in 12 with two episodes of calibrated tightening. Concerns were raised about its indifference towards indebted firms warranting lower real rates when global rates touched zero. It was also ‘severely’ criticised for over-estimating both inflation and growth and it wasn’t until February 2018 that FIT was utilised to nurture growth.

As monetary policy enters a twilight zone, the influential view maintains that the objective to control inflation is not independent of the objective of growth. Of the 40 countries practising FIT, several iterations were undertaken. In this spirit, some suggest the government adopt a weighted average of five forecasts by market analysts, academics and government agencies along with the institution of formal reporting to Parliament to increase accountability.

An asymmetric band of +3 and -1% around the 4% target defined as core inflation is also called for. The RBI, too, recommends key changes like providing an explicit forward guidance of the interest rate path, besides modifying the definition of failure of MPC currently set at three consecutive quarters of inflation remaining outside the tolerance band to four consecutive quarters. These are critical in strengthening FIT’s role in maintaining price stability.