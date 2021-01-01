STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold in a sweet spot now, but invest with care  

In a year marked by volatile financial markets, gold—true to its type as a bulwark in troubled times—has performed well.

Gold

For representational purposes

In a year marked by volatile financial markets, gold—true to its type as a bulwark in troubled times—has performed well. In India, the precious metal soared to a record high of `56,191 per 10 grams, a 43% increase at peak, and averaged returns of 28% for investors. In offshore gold bourses too, the metal has touched a high of $2,075 per ounce in August.

The spectacular rise of gold is in tandem with central banks like the RBI slashing interest rates to record lows and governments doling out stimulus packages to soften the blow of the pandemic. As the economy slowly stabilises, investment flows have gone back to stock markets, causing some dip in the metal’s price. 

Going forward into the new year, it appears the long-term demand for gold is going to sustain, pushing up its prices even further. All the fundamentals—the uncertainties of the continuing pandemic, banks pushing down interest rates and low yields in other asset classes of investment—will continue to make gold the go-to harbour for parking funds. It is in this context market watchers are predicting gold scaling `60,000-65,000 per 10 grams during the coming year. 

For the small, retail investor too, gold is therefore a good option, but it has to be exercised with caution. The Indian penchant for investing in gold jewellery should be avoided. Many have learned the hard way that the family jewellery they had stashed away in bank lockers for a rainy day turned out to be of much lower purity than the 24 carats the seller had promised.

The more secure option is the traditional gold coins or bars that carry a hallmark of purity in compliance with BIS standards. There is the non-physical option too of either subscribing to sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) issued by the government; or buying units of gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) listed on the stock market. Again, these assets cannot be stashed away and forgotten. The market has to be carefully watched, and like shares on the stock market, decisions taken when to buy and when to offload.

