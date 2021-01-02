STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Negotiation the way out in Kerala church dispute

Treating the dispute at hand solely as that of property is fraught with problems.

church-Christians

Representational Photo

The BJP-led Central government has made a calculated intervention to find a negotiated settlement to the long-standing dispute in Kerala’s Malankara Church. Besides being a political gambit ahead of the state Assembly elections, the initiative, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, certainly gives hope of a peaceful resolution to the intense and often violent tussle between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the church. The two groups have been at loggerheads ever since the split more than 100 years ago but the warring intensified in the 1970s, when they started taking control of churches and assets. 

In 2017, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of a constitution agreed upon by the groups in 1934 and ruled in favour of the Orthodox faction. While the court verdict effectively handed over the control of nearly 1,100 parishes and churches to the Orthodox group, its implementation proved to be tricky. The state government’s reluctance in this regard was obvious. The Orthodox faction, with the help of subsequent court orders, took control of many of the churches but the fight continues for more, with the Jacobites understandably putting up a strong resistance. The state government too had made attempts to bring the factions to the negotiating table. Its efforts for a resolution did not yield results, essentially because the rival groups refused to budge from their stated positions. 

Churches, like other places of worship, are also about the faithful. Treating the dispute at hand solely as that of property is fraught with problems. While the SC order cannot be ignored, it must also be understood that the courts have limitations in matters of faith. The fact is the verdict could not end the dispute. So, the prudent option is to look for a peaceful resolution through dialogue that takes into account the court verdict and also all complex issues involved. A beginning has been made towards achieving this objective with the Centre getting involved and the PM hearing out both the factions. Any further progress, however, will hinge on the willingness of the factions to make concessions to each other. Negotiation is a process of give and take. Neither can have all they want.

